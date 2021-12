The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says deciding whether to gather for the holidays this year will depend on the safety precautions of each person and those around them. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO