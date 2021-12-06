Sunday was a great day to be (almost) a Nittany Lion

Happy Thanksgiving to all you NFL fans out there. Today is a day for four F’s. Friends, family, food and football. Especially Detroit Lions football. The team from the Motor City has played on Thanksgiving 81 times over the years and have played on the holiday every year since 1945. Their overall record is 37-42-2. They have gone 5-8 against their 2021 Thanksgiving Day opponent, the Chicago Bears, on the holiday. The last time they beat them on Thanksgiving was in a 34-17 victory in 2014. The Lions last overall win on the holiday was a 16-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO