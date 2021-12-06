ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sunday was a great day to be (almost) a Nittany Lion

By DK Pittsburgh Sports
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. -- On the same day Penn State got the unexpected good news of going to a much...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Set to Open Indoor Season at Bucknell

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Penn State track & field team will kick off its indoor season when the team travels to Bucknell for the Bison Opener on Dec. 3 and 4. Multi-events athlete Chloe Royce will get the year going in the pentathlon on Friday, with individual event competition set to begin on Saturday. Penn State will not be competing on the track in the meet, but will have several athletes competing in throwing and jumping events.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Game Prediction: Bears-Lions (Thanksgiving Edition)

Happy Thanksgiving to all you NFL fans out there. Today is a day for four F’s. Friends, family, food and football. Especially Detroit Lions football. The team from the Motor City has played on Thanksgiving 81 times over the years and have played on the holiday every year since 1945. Their overall record is 37-42-2. They have gone 5-8 against their 2021 Thanksgiving Day opponent, the Chicago Bears, on the holiday. The last time they beat them on Thanksgiving was in a 34-17 victory in 2014. The Lions last overall win on the holiday was a 16-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
inquirer.com

Michigan State 30, Penn State 27: Instant analysis of a frustrating day in the snow for the Nittany Lions

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Spartan Stadium became a winter wonderland as day turned into night Saturday, but Penn State was in no mood to frolic. The Nittany Lions found themselves unable to get off the field on defense and managed only two touchdowns on offense until the final minute despite playing against the nation’s worst pass defense, and closed their regular season with a 30-27 loss to No. 12 Michigan State.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Nittany Lion#American Football#Penn State#Rb Nick Singleton#Wr
Onward State

Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 11 Recap

As the NFL season continues on into Thanksgiving, many former Penn State football players once again posted great performances to help push their teams toward a playoff spot. From Micah Parsons’ continuous development to the return of two former Penn State running backs, here’s a recap of how Nittany Lions performed in the NFL during week 11.
NFL
National football post

Lions RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) hurt vs. Bears

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift sprained his right shoulder during the second quarter of Thursday’s 16-14 loss to the visiting Chicago Bears. Swift exited after being tackled hard by former Georgia teammate Roquan Smith midway through the second quarter. Lions coach Dan Campbell wasn’t immediately sure how long Swift...
NFL
The Tribune-Democrat

Penn State football | Nittany Lions' defense impressed despite lackluster season

EAST LANSING, Mich. – It took Penn State’s opponents 12 games to finally score a first-quarter touchdown against the Nittany Lions’ defense. Penn State entered its regular-season finale with the fourth-best scoring defense in the FBS as the unit only allowed 15.5 points per game through the first 12 games of the year.
PENN, PA
The Herald

Nittany Lions' defense impressed despite lackluster season

EAST LANSING, Mich. – It took Penn State’s opponents 12 games to finally score a first-quarter touchdown against the Nittany Lions’ defense. Penn State entered its regular-season finale with the fourth-best scoring defense in the FBS as the unit only allowed 15.5 points per game through the first 12 games of the year.
PENN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
vavel.com

Bears vs Lions LIVE: Score Updates (13-7)

J. Goff pass short left to K. Raymond to DET 38 for 17 yards. PENALTY on CHI C. Jones, Unnecessary Roughness, 15 yards, enforced at DET 38. P. O'Donnell punts 51 yards to DET 21, fair catch by K. Raymond. D. Mooney left end to CHI 22 for 2 yards.
NFL
Corvallis Gazette-Times

OSU men's basketball: Beavers fall to Nittany Lions, 60-45

The Oregon State men's basketball team fell 60-45 to Penn State on Saturday afternoon at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida. The Beavers trailed 29-17 at the half and could not put together a second-half rally. Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 11 points and Warith Alatishe had a...
OREGON STATE
Onward State

Nittany Lions’ ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Campaigns Benefit THON & More

Once again, select Penn Staters in the NFL are using their platforms to support campaigns and charities close to their hearts. Throughout week 13 of the NFL season, at least seven Nittany Lions will wear custom, themed cleats that are later auctioned off to raise awareness for causes of their choosing. The promotion comes through the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign that includes hundreds of professional stars across the league.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Football: 5 Reasons Why the Bearcats Will Win the College Football Playoff

It has finally happened. A team from the Group of 5 ranks has crashed the College Football Playoff party as Cincinnati secured a spot in this year's field as the nation's only remaining undefeated team. It won't matter to the Bearcats if nobody is giving them much of a chance because they have been looking to prove their doubters wrong all season. And now they have that oh-so-lucrative opportunity on New Year's Eve against No. 1 Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic/College Football Playoff Semifinal.
CINCINNATI, OH
kduz.com

Vikings take on Lions Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — All of Minnesota’s six defeats this year have been decided by one score. The ability to rally has been a positive for the Vikings. The problem is they’ve made this season harder than it had to be. The Vikings remained firmly in the NFC wild-card race with a 5-6 record after losing at San Francisco. They play at winless Detroit this week. The rushing defense has been a particular weakness. The Vikings are allowing an average of 4.83 yards per attempt on the ground. That’s the worst rate in the league.
NFL
fantasypros.com

CeeDee Lamb (concussion) will practice Sunday

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (concussion) will practice Sunday. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Lamb will practice Sunday with the anticipation that the star wide receiver is expected to return for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The 22-year-old is close to being cleared from concussion protocol after missing the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas could have both Lamb and Amari Cooper (reserve/COVID-19) back for Thursday's game. Lamb has been terrific this season, catching 50 passes for 740 yards and six touchdowns over 10 games in 2021. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the situation; he practices Sunday, Lamb is trending in the right direction towards suiting up in Week 13. Stay tuned.
NFL
roarlionsroar.com

Miami 63, Penn State 58: Turnovers Plague Nittany Lions in Loss

They've been a consistent problem for Penn State this season and it's an issue head coach Micah Shrewsberry has said must improve for the Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, those struggles continued for Penn State in Wednesday's 63-58 loss to Miami. The Nittany Lions committed 14 turnovers in a very sloppy performance...
COLLEGE SPORTS
gophersports.com

Gophers Down Nittany Lions in Four Sets

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The No. 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers took down the No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions in four sets, 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18 on Friday evening at Rec Hall. The win was Minnesota's seventh AVCA top-25 win of the 2021 season. The Golden Gophers (19-8, 14-5 Big...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Fall to Miami in Tight Big Ten/ACC Challenge Matchup

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team fell to the Miami Hurricanes in a tight 63-58 matchup in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Wednesday evening inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge game saw 11 lead changes and six tie scores, with no lead...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy