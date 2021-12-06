ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The pandemic has your blood pressure rising? You’re not alone

Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year was a tough one. Americans grappled with a global pandemic, the loss of loved ones, lockdowns that splintered social networks, stress, unemployment, and depression. It is probably no surprise that the nation’s blood pressure shot up. On Monday, scientists reported that blood pressure measurements of nearly a...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

Ways to Manage Blood Pressure Without Medication

A high blood pressure diagnosis can make you think medicine is necessary and eternal. But it isn’t. Blood pressure is highly responsive to lifestyle, and certain controllable factors can lead to lower blood pressure. Living a heart-healthy lifestyle has the potential to reduce or manage blood pressure and may allow...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Blood Vessels#Pandemic#Americans#The Cleveland Clinic#Quest Diagnostics
healththoroughfare.com

Blood Pressure Significantly Increased During The Pandemic, Particularly Among Women

According to recent research, persons in the United States, particularly women, experienced an increase in blood pressure throughout the COVID pandemic The research, which was reported in the journal Circulation on Monday, featured information on 464,585 workers and their partners from a variety of firms who engaged in Quest Diagnostics’ company wellness initiatives every year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Knowridge Science Report

Dirty air may increase your risk of high blood pressure

According to the WHO, air pollution is the greatest health risk worldwide, accounting for more than 4.2 million deaths annually. In a new study from the Biomedical Research Institute of Málaga, researchers found chronic exposure to particulate matter contributes to the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and in particular, has been associated with high blood pressure.
SCIENCE
Insider

A list of delicious foods that can help lower your blood pressure

The best foods to lower blood pressure are high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These foods include leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, fish, low-fat dairy, and more. You should avoid foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated and trans fats. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more...
DRINKS
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Lacking Vitamin D, Say Experts

Vitamin D is an essential substance our bodies need to maintain strong bones and teeth. It's something we can get from certain foods like egg yolks and fish, but we can also get Vitamin D from the sun when we're exposed to sunlight. When we don't get the proper amount of Vitamin D, a loss of bone density occurs and broken bones and osteoporosis can happen. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who reveal the signs you're lacking Vitamin D. Read the 6 tips below. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
henryford.com

White Coat Syndrome: How To Manage Increased Heart Rate At The Doctor's

If your heartbeat quickens and your breaths get shorter every time you visit the doctor, you're in good company. An estimated 20% of people with borderline blood pressure levels suffer from what some people call "white coat syndrome." Named for the coats healthcare providers often wear, white coat syndrome causes blood pressure levels to spike during physician visits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Drinking Alcohol Puts You at Risk for This Dangerous Heart Condition, According to Scientists

It's no secret that drinking alcohol is associated with a wide range of unpleasant health outcomes, with excessive drinking impacting everything from your liver to your mental health. For most, a little alcohol in moderation won't do too much damage. However, it turns out that alcohol could be extra dangerous if you're at risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular heartbeat that can lead to a range of dangerous and potentially fatal outcomes. In fact, a new study suggests that drinking alcohol could trigger AFib episodes.
DRINKS
easyhealthoptions.com

To lower blood pressure, use your whole spice rack

If you have high blood pressure, you’ve probably been told to cut back on salt. And given how much we’ve come to rely on salt for flavoring our food, the idea of eating tasteless low-sodium meals day in and day out can seem depressing. But just because you’re using less...
HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy