A two-year-old Indiana girl who was missing since last week was found dead in the White River, just three miles away from her father’s submerged car. Emma Sweet, 2, and her father Jeremy Sweet, 39, were reported missing by the toddler’s mother in the Bartholomew County on Thursday. However, earlier this week, a pickup truck was spotted by duck hunters submerged in the White River where Mr Sweet was found alive, but there was no sign of Emma.He was hospitalised for treatment for exposure to hypothermia soon after and the authorities of multiple agencies intensified their search for the two-year-old,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO