Jets WR Corey Davis to undergo core muscle surgery, out for season

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The silver lining is that core muscle surgery usually calls for 8-10 weeks of recovery. In other words, it’s nothing like an ACL rehab program, so Davis should be good to go for early offseason activities.

Davis played through the pain for several weeks, sat out for the Jets’ Week 12 win over the Texans, and returned Sunday to play 25 snaps against the Eagles. Unfortunately, he aggravated his injury to the point where he’ll have to go under the knife.

Davis’ season will end with 34 grabs for 492 yards and four touchdowns across nine games. Extrapolated for a full 17-game slate, that’s roughly in line with what the Jets were hoping to see. He’ll look to stay healthy next season in the second year of his three-year, $37.5M deal.

In the meantime, the Jets will work with Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, and Denzel Mims as their top wide receivers. The 3-9 Jets, sans Davis, will host the Saints on Sunday.