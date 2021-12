Relief is on the way for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists caught in the Gordian knot of Mount Prospect's Rand Road/Central Road/Mount Prospect Road intersection. The village board Tuesday agreed to spend up to $697,100 to hire Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. to provide phase III construction engineering for improvements at the intersection, which has been described by some as a nightmare.

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO