New York City, NY

New York City Will Now Require Private Workers to Get Vaccinated—and Other Cities Could Follow

By Morgan Smith, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City will now require employees at private companies to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in an interview with MSNBC early Monday. The new mandate comes after New York identified eight cases of the omicron variant and the United States once again averages...

Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

City Council Passes Bill Requiring NYC Homeowners, Tenants Who List Properties For Short-Term Rentals To Register With City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in New York City. The City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring companies like Airbnb and their hosts to register with the city. Homeowner Joy Williams says she legally rents out two of her central Harlem apartments on the website Airbnb. “It definitely helps me get by. It definitely helps me live in the city, in the street, since I moved here to go to business school,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. But a crackdown is looming for thousands who illegally rent out their homes in the five boroughs. The City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Corrections Officers’ Union Sues Mayor De Blasio Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The corrections officers‘ union is suing Mayor Bill de Blasio over New York City’s vaccine mandate for city workers. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan State Supreme Court seeks to stop the city’s vaccination deadline. They’re also calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers who are on leave can return to work and address the severe staffing crisis. The union says officers have been working 60 hours over five consecutive days each week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rev. Al Sharpton group to protest de Blasio’s city-sanctioned drug dens

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sometime political partner, the Rev. Al Sharpton, is protesting his legalized drug injection site in Harlem, charging that city officials are treating the predominantly black neighborhood as a dumping ground for addicted, homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers. “We are compassionate and want to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Los Angeles

LA County's COVID Hospitalizations Climbing

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 600 on Saturday, amid concern over another possible autumn and winter surge in infections and the presence of the new omicron variant in Los Angeles County. There were 610 COVID patients at county hospitals as of Saturday, up...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Federal Task Force Won’t Take Action To Enforce COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate And Testing Rules For Federal Contractors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal task force announced on its website Thursday that it won’t take action to enforce the Biden administration’s rules requiring federal contractors to make sure its employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested regularly. The decision comes from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, which is led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team. It comes after this week’s ruling by a federal judge against OSHA’s rules related to federal contractors. As a result of this and other recent rulings by federal judges, the agency’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules are on hold for healthcare workers, employees at private...
DALLAS, TX

