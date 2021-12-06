ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Miles dies aged 72 after a short illness

By Celebretainment
swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Miles has died at the age of 72. The rock star - who was best known for the ballad 'Music', which peaked at number three in the UK charts in 1976 - passed away peacefully after a short illness. A statement from Miles' family on his Facebook page...

