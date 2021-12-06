Huntington police still looking for information on early Saturday shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Police Department says they are still looking for information regarding the shooting that happened right after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 4.
They say at around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call about a fight in the 1800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Police say once they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who had suffered three gunshot wounds to his legs. They say that no one on the scene was able to provide any details regarding suspects or a motive.
Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.
His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, law enforcement says.
Police say anyone with information should contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call their anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
