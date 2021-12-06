Parent: Alain Vigneault replacement Mike Yeo well aware of what’s ahead

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of the season. Their latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired. Mike Yeo was named interim coach. “Right now, we’ve lost our way,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. The Flyers are 8-10-4 and in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Vigneault went 147-74-54 with the Flyers and missed the playoffs last season. Vigneault lasted just two-plus seasons in Philadelphia and never could lead the Flyers in the right direction this year after a promising first season in which he led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NHL’s restart bubble. Vigneault had led the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final and was trying to do the same in Philadelphia, where the Flyers haven’t won it all since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975.

