Ravens Star CB Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Torn Pec

By Eric Mullin
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlon Humphrey out for season with torn pec originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Baltimore Ravens have lost one of their best players for the season. Star cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign due to a torn right pectoral muscle, head coach John Harbaugh announced...

