ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante to seek re-election

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante says he will seek re-election for a second four-year...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Ricketts: Nebraska growth rooted in agriculture

Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska. Through the years, our farmers and ranchers have built a reputation for producing crops and livestock that are second to none. Among U.S. states, Nebraska ranks:. #1 in agricultural cash receipts per capita. #2 in ethanol production, cattle on feed, all cattle...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Ricketts: No lockdowns or mandates

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the omicron variant of coronavirus had been identified in Nebraska. “In Nebraska, we have learned how to balance living a more normal life while protecting our healthcare system,” said Governor Ricketts. “Coronavirus will be with us forever. That’s why we’ll continue that balance while also urging everyone to get vaccinated. Nebraska has maintained one of the lowest coronavirus death rates and protected our hospital capacity all without lockdowns, without mask mandates, and without vaccine mandates. We aren’t going to follow the Biden Administration or Dr. Fauci’s draconian policies.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Gretna, NE
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Bang! Nebraska crash test could lead to safer road barriers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Nebraska smashed an 80,000-pound tractor-tanker into a concrete barrier in a test that could lead to safer, more cost-effective barriers throughout the United States. The high-speed safety experiment was part of an effort by the university’s Midwest Roadside Safety Facility...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Valley man wins $78K playing Nebraska Pick 5

Donald Shunk of Valley won $78,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. Shunk purchased his ticket at Pump & Pantry #48 at 3441 E 24th St. in Fremont. The ticket contained five quick pick plays for the July 25 drawing, and matched the winning numbers 07, 12, 16, 22 and 36.
VALLEY, NE
North Platte Post

Economic analysis released on proposed horse tracks, casinos in North Platte, Gering

News Release Global Gaming Nebraska, Inc. Global Gaming Nebraska, LLC (GGN), today released a regional economic market analysis showing exciting results for its proposed racetrack and casino projects in North Platte and Gering, Nebraska. According to the study, the project would generate $115 million in taxable revenue to the county and state over a 10-year time frame.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Murante
North Platte Post

November economy index falls, but confidence ticks up

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region's economy remains healthy, and overall confidence in the economy over the next six months has improved. But about half of supply managers surveyed expect supply chain disruptions to get worse...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
88K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy