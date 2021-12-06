ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A short binding site in the KPC1 ubiquitin ligase mediates processing of NF-κB1 p105 to p50: A potential for a tumor-suppressive PROTAC

By Authors, Information for Authors, Editorial and Journal Policies, Submission Procedures, Publication Charges
pnas.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContributed by Aaron Ciechanover, October 20, 2021 (sent for review September 19, 2021; reviewed by Ivan Dikic and Moshe Oren) Nuclear factor κB (NF-κB) is an important transcriptional regulator that is involved in numerous cellular processes, including cell proliferation, immune response, cell survival, and malignant transformation. It relies on the ubiquitin–proteasome...

www.pnas.org

Comments / 0

Related
neurology.org

IgG4-Mediated Neurologic Autoimmunities

Results The main IgG4-ND include muscle-specific kinase myasthenia; nodal/paranodal chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy with antibodies to neurofascin-155, contactin-1/caspr-1, or pan-neurofascins; antileucine-rich, glioma-inactivated-1 and contactin-associated protein-like 2 associated-limbic encephalitis, Morvan syndrome, or neuromyotonia; and anti-IgLON5 disorder. The IgG4, because of its unique structural features in the hinge region, has noninflammatory properties being functionally monovalent and bispecific, unable to engage in cross-linking and internalization of the targeted antigen. In contrast to IgG1 subclass which is bivalent and monospecific, IgG4 does not activate complement and cannot bind to inhibitory Fcγ receptor (FcγRIIb) to activate cellular and complement-mediated immune responses, the key functions inhibited by IVIg. Because IVIg contains only 0.7%–2.6% IgG4, its idiotypes are of IgG1 subclass and cannot effectively neutralize IgG4 or sufficiently enhance IgG4 catabolism by saturating FcRn. In contrast, rituximab, by targeting memory B cells and IgG4-producing CD20-positive short-lived plasma cells, induces long-lasting clinical benefits.
HEALTH
Nature.com

ASB2 is a novel E3 ligase of SMAD9 required for cardiogenesis

Cardiogenesis requires the orchestrated spatiotemporal tuning of BMP signalling upon the balance between induction and counter-acting suppression of the differentiation of the cardiac tissue. SMADs are key intracellular transducers and the selective degradation of SMADs by the ubiquitin"“proteasome system is pivotal in the spatiotemporal tuning of BMP signalling. However, among three SMADs for BMP signalling, SMAD1/5/9, only the specific E3 ligase of SMAD9 remains poorly investigated. Here, we report for the first time that SMAD9, but not the other SMADs, is ubiquitylated by the E3 ligase ASB2 and targeted for proteasomal degradation. ASB2, as well as Smad9, is conserved among vertebrates. ASB2 expression was specific to the cardiac region from the very early stage of cardiac differentiation in embryogenesis of mouse. Knockdown of Asb2 in zebrafish resulted in a thinned ventricular wall and dilated ventricle, which were rescued by simultaneous knockdown of Smad9. Abundant Smad9 protein leads to dysregulated cardiac differentiation through a mechanism involving Tbx2, and the BMP signal conducted by Smad9 was downregulated under quantitative suppression of Smad9 by Asb2. Our findings demonstrate that ASB2 is the E3 ligase of SMAD9 and plays a pivotal role in cardiogenesis through regulating BMP signalling.
SCIENCE
pnas.org

Free recall scaling laws and short-term memory effects in a latching attractor network

Edited by Emery N. Brown, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, and approved October 22, 2021 (received for review December 21, 2020) Despite the complexity of human memory, paradigms like free recall have revealed robust qualitative and quantitative characteristics, such as power laws governing recall capacity. Although abstract random matrix models could explain such laws, the possibility of their implementation in large networks of interacting neurons has so far remained underexplored. We study an attractor network model of long-term memory endowed with firing rate adaptation and global inhibition. Under appropriate conditions, the transitioning behavior of the network from memory to memory is constrained by limit cycles that prevent the network from recalling all memories, with scaling similar to what has been found in experiments. When the model is supplemented with a heteroassociative learning rule, complementing the standard autoassociative learning rule, as well as short-term synaptic facilitation, our model reproduces other key findings in the free recall literature, namely, serial position effects, contiguity and forward asymmetry effects, and the semantic effects found to guide memory recall. The model is consistent with a broad series of manipulations aimed at gaining a better understanding of the variables that affect recall, such as the role of rehearsal, presentation rates, and continuous and/or end-of-list distractor conditions. We predict that recall capacity may be increased with the addition of small amounts of noise, for example, in the form of weak random stimuli during recall. Finally, we predict that, although the statistics of the encoded memories has a strong effect on the recall capacity, the power laws governing recall capacity may still be expected to hold.
BOSTON, MA
pnas.org

aPC/PAR1 confers endothelial anti-apoptotic activity via a discrete, β-arrestin-2–mediated SphK1-S1PR1-Akt signaling axis

Edited by Robert J. Lefkowitz, HHMI, Durham, NC, and approved October 28, 2021 (received for review April 14, 2021) Endothelial dysfunction is associated with vascular disease and results in disruption of endothelial barrier function and increased sensitivity to apoptosis. Currently, there are limited treatments for improving endothelial dysfunction. Activated protein C (aPC), a promising therapeutic, signals via protease-activated receptor-1 (PAR1) and mediates several cytoprotective responses, including endothelial barrier stabilization and anti-apoptotic responses. We showed that aPC-activated PAR1 signals preferentially via β-arrestin-2 (β-arr2) and dishevelled-2 (Dvl2) scaffolds rather than G proteins to promote Rac1 activation and barrier protection. However, the signaling pathways utilized by aPC/PAR1 to mediate anti-apoptotic activities are not known. aPC/PAR1 cytoprotective responses also require coreceptors; however, it is not clear how coreceptors impact different aPC/PAR1 signaling pathways to drive distinct cytoprotective responses. Here, we define a β-arr2–mediated sphingosine kinase-1 (SphK1)-sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor-1 (S1PR1)-Akt signaling axis that confers aPC/PAR1-mediated protection against cell death. Using human cultured endothelial cells, we found that endogenous PAR1 and S1PR1 coexist in caveolin-1 (Cav1)–rich microdomains and that S1PR1 coassociation with Cav1 is increased by aPC activation of PAR1. Our study further shows that aPC stimulates β-arr2–dependent SphK1 activation independent of Dvl2 and is required for transactivation of S1PR1-Akt signaling and protection against cell death. While aPC/PAR1-induced, extracellular signal–regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2) activation is also dependent on β-arr2, neither SphK1 nor S1PR1 are integrated into the ERK1/2 pathway. Finally, aPC activation of PAR1-β-arr2–mediated protection against apoptosis is dependent on Cav1, the principal structural protein of endothelial caveolae. These studies reveal that different aPC/PAR1 cytoprotective responses are mediated by discrete, β-arr2–driven signaling pathways in caveolae.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P50#Tumor#Ubiquitin Ligase#Nf B#P65#Pd L1#P105#Wilvrlw
pnas.org

Shiftless inhibits flavivirus replication in vitro and is neuroprotective in a mouse model of Zika virus pathogenesis

Edited by Stephen P. Goff, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY, and approved October 29, 2021 (received for review June 17, 2021) Flaviviruses such as Zika virus and West Nile virus have the potential to cause severe neuropathology if they invade the central nervous system. The type I interferon response is well characterized as contributing to control of flavivirus-induced neuropathogenesis. However, the interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) effectors that confer these neuroprotective effects are less well studied. Here, we used an ISG expression screen to identify Shiftless (SHFL, C19orf66) as a potent inhibitor of diverse positive-stranded RNA viruses, including multiple members of the Flaviviridae (Zika, West Nile, dengue, yellow fever, and hepatitis C viruses). In cultured cells, SHFL functions as a viral RNA-binding protein that inhibits viral replication at a step after primary translation of the incoming genome. The murine ortholog, Shfl, is expressed constitutively in multiple tissues, including the central nervous system. In a mouse model of Zika virus infection, Shfl−/− knockout mice exhibit reduced survival, exacerbated neuropathological outcomes, and increased viral replication in the brain and spinal cord. These studies demonstrate that Shfl is an important antiviral effector that contributes to host protection from Zika virus infection and virus-induced neuropathological disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pnas.org

Class-specific interactions between Sis1 J-domain protein and Hsp70 chaperone potentiate disaggregation of misfolded proteins

Edited by Ulrich Hartl, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Martinsried, Germany, and approved October 29, 2021 (received for review April 30, 2021) Protein homeostasis is constantly being challenged with protein misfolding that leads to aggregation. Hsp70 is one of the versatile chaperones that interact with misfolded proteins and actively support their folding. Multifunctional Hsp70s are harnessed to specific roles by J-domain proteins (JDPs, also known as Hsp40s). Interaction with the J-domain of these cochaperones stimulates ATP hydrolysis in Hsp70, which stabilizes substrate binding. In eukaryotes, two classes of JDPs, Class A and Class B, engage Hsp70 in the reactivation of aggregated proteins. In most species, excluding metazoans, protein recovery also relies on an Hsp100 disaggregase. Although intensely studied, many mechanistic details of how the two JDP classes regulate protein disaggregation are still unknown. Here, we explore functional differences between the yeast Class A (Ydj1) and Class B (Sis1) JDPs at the individual stages of protein disaggregation. With real-time biochemical tools, we show that Ydj1 alone is superior to Sis1 in aggregate binding, yet it is Sis1 that recruits more Ssa1 molecules to the substrate. This advantage of Sis1 depends on its ability to bind to the EEVD motif of Hsp70, a quality specific to most of Class B JDPs. This second interaction also conditions the Hsp70-induced aggregate modification that boosts its subsequent dissolution by the Hsp104 disaggregase. Our results suggest that the Sis1-mediated chaperone assembly at the aggregate surface potentiates the entropic pulling, driven polypeptide disentanglement, while Ydj1 binding favors the refolding of the solubilized proteins. Such subspecialization of the JDPs across protein reactivation improves the robustness and efficiency of the disaggregation machinery.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Exploring tumor evolution

Tumors are heterogeneous, which means that different parts of the same tumor can be genetically distinct. This phenomenon, known as intratumor heterogeneity, is steadily gaining in significance within the field of cancer research. Cellular and molecular differences within the same tumor play an important role in many different cancers due to their implications for diagnosis and the use of targeted therapies. According to a recently published study by Charité, the MDC and the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), this also applies to neuroblastoma, a malignant solid tumor of the peripheral nervous system which is relatively common in children. Neuroblastomas develop from groups of unmature nerve cells mostly in the adrenal glands or along the spine, from where they expand into the abdominal cavity.
CANCER
Nature.com

ANKRD13a controls early cell-death checkpoint by interacting with RIP1 independent of NF-ÎºB

In TNF signaling, ubiquitination of RIP1 functions as an early cell-death checkpoint, which prevents the spatial transition of the signaling complex from complex-I to death-inducing complex-II. Here, we report that ankyrin repeat domain 13a (ANKRD13a) acts as a novel component of complex-II to set a higher signal threshold for the cytotoxic potential of TNF. ANKRD13a deficiency is sufficient to turn the response to TNF from survival to death by promoting the formation of complex-II without affecting NF-ÎºB activation. ANKRD13a binds to ubiquitinated-RIP1 via its UIM, and subsequently limits the association of FADD and caspase-8 with RIP1. Moreover, high ANKRD13a expression is inversely correlated with apoptotic phenotypes in ovarian cancer tissues and is associated with poor prognosis. Our work identifies ANKRD13a as a novel gatekeeper of the early cell-death checkpoint, which may function as part of an escape mechanism from cell death in some cancers.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
pnas.org

Benchmarking the ideal sample thickness in cryo-EM

Edited by Yifan Cheng, University of California, San Francisco, CA; received May 12, 2021; accepted October 1, 2021. The relationship between sample thickness and quality of data obtained is investigated by microcrystal electron diffraction (MicroED). Several electron microscopy (EM) grids containing proteinase K microcrystals of similar sizes from the same crystallization batch were prepared. Each grid was transferred into a focused ion beam and a scanning electron microscope in which the crystals were then systematically thinned into lamellae between 95- and 1,650-nm thick. MicroED data were collected at either 120-, 200-, or 300-kV accelerating voltages. Lamellae thicknesses were expressed in multiples of the corresponding inelastic mean free path to allow the results from different acceleration voltages to be compared. The quality of the data and subsequently determined structures were assessed using standard crystallographic measures. Structures were reliably determined with similar quality from crystalline lamellae up to twice the inelastic mean free path. Lower resolution diffraction was observed at three times the mean free path for all three accelerating voltages, but the data quality was insufficient to yield structures. Finally, no coherent diffraction was observed from lamellae thicker than four times the calculated inelastic mean free path. This study benchmarks the ideal specimen thickness with implications for all cryo-EM methods.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chaperone-mediated autophagy on the clock

Rhythmic removal of circadian clock proteins is important for the strength and periodicity of the circadian rhythm. A study now reveals that chaperone-mediated autophagy regulates the degradation of circadian proteins, and is also transcriptionally regulated by the circadian machinery. This feedback loop helps to maintain circadian oscillations. A highly regulated...
SCIENCE
pnas.org

How immunity from and interaction with seasonal coronaviruses can shape SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology

Edited by Nils Stenseth, Centre for Ecological and Evolutionary Synthesis, Department of Biosciences, Universitetet i Oslo, Oslo, Norway; received May 11, 2021; accepted November 1, 2021. Significance. Abstract. We hypothesized that cross-protection from seasonal epidemics of human coronaviruses (HCoVs) could have affected severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) transmission,...
SCIENCE
FIRST For Women

A New Test Can Detect More Than 50 Kinds of Cancer

When it comes to detecting cancer, time is of the essence. Routine screenings can help doctors find abnormal tissues in the early stages, when treatment works best, but unfortunately, there are more than 100 types of cancer — and screenings can only catch a few of them. Creating new early-detection methods is critical, and a company called Grail believes it has an answer: a blood test for cancer.
CANCER
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy