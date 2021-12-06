A short binding site in the KPC1 ubiquitin ligase mediates processing of NF-κB1 p105 to p50: A potential for a tumor-suppressive PROTAC

Edited by Ulrich Hartl, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Martinsried, Germany, and approved October 29, 2021 (received for review April 30, 2021) Protein homeostasis is constantly being challenged with protein misfolding that leads to aggregation. Hsp70 is one of the versatile chaperones that interact with misfolded proteins and actively support their folding. Multifunctional Hsp70s are harnessed to specific roles by J-domain proteins (JDPs, also known as Hsp40s). Interaction with the J-domain of these cochaperones stimulates ATP hydrolysis in Hsp70, which stabilizes substrate binding. In eukaryotes, two classes of JDPs, Class A and Class B, engage Hsp70 in the reactivation of aggregated proteins. In most species, excluding metazoans, protein recovery also relies on an Hsp100 disaggregase. Although intensely studied, many mechanistic details of how the two JDP classes regulate protein disaggregation are still unknown. Here, we explore functional differences between the yeast Class A (Ydj1) and Class B (Sis1) JDPs at the individual stages of protein disaggregation. With real-time biochemical tools, we show that Ydj1 alone is superior to Sis1 in aggregate binding, yet it is Sis1 that recruits more Ssa1 molecules to the substrate. This advantage of Sis1 depends on its ability to bind to the EEVD motif of Hsp70, a quality specific to most of Class B JDPs. This second interaction also conditions the Hsp70-induced aggregate modification that boosts its subsequent dissolution by the Hsp104 disaggregase. Our results suggest that the Sis1-mediated chaperone assembly at the aggregate surface potentiates the entropic pulling, driven polypeptide disentanglement, while Ydj1 binding favors the refolding of the solubilized proteins. Such subspecialization of the JDPs across protein reactivation improves the robustness and efficiency of the disaggregation machinery.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO