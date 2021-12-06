Child Advocates of Fort Bend celebrates 30th anniversary

Kingwood Photo Lab—formerly located at 4003 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood—relocated back to its prior facility at 2714 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Ste. 130, Kingwood, on Dec. 3. The business, which has offered photo and printing services in the area since 1985, moved to its previous Rustic Woods Drive location after sustaining flood damage during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Kingwood Photo Lab Manager Dylan Wilson said the business was being moved back to its old location to give it better visibility and parking. Kingwood Photo Lab offers a range of services including film processing, digital printing, canvas and enlarged prints, photo restorations, memory card recoveries and film-to-digital conversions. 281-360-8998. www.kingwoodphotolab.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO