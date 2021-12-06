ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Child Advocates of Fort Bend celebrates 30th anniversary

By Laura Aebi
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Child Advocates of Fort Bend, a Rosenberg-based nonprofit with a goal of ending the cycle of child abuse and neglect, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021. Since it opened in 1991, the organization...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Psychiatry of Texas clinic now open at new Willowbrook-area location

Psychiatry of Texas moved to a new location at 7877 Willow Chase Blvd., Houston, in early November. The clinic was formerly located at 13325 Hargrave Road, Ste. 240, Houston, and offers psychiatric services for disorders such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, postpartum depression, addiction, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder. 832-869-4818. www.psychiatryoftexas.com.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Amazon opens La Marque delivery station

Amazon opened a 180,000-square-foot delivery station at 4975 Gulf Freeway in October. The company has more than 150 delivery stations across the country, but this was Amazon’s first in Galveston County, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported. The delivery station brought hundreds of new jobs to La Marque for city and Galveston County residents, city officials said; no open jobs are currently on the board for the La Marque location. www.amazon.com.
LA MARQUE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Rosenberg, TX
Education
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Society
City
Rosenberg, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Houston

Mister Car Wash opening another Katy location

Mister Car Wash will open a location at 1726 Spring Green Blvd., Katy, in the first quarter of 2022. The business offers a subscription-based car wash club in which members can use the facilities at any Mister Car Wash location. It also offers detailing. This will be the third Katy-area location. www.mistercarwash.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: City of Austin begins design of urban trail on abandoned rail corridor; 12 things to do in and around New Braunfels this holiday season and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 6. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 3-5. Central Texas. The city of Austin's Urban Trails Program has begun design on an urban trail that would run through the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#North Texas#Real Estate#Central Texas#Charity#Texas State University
Community Impact Houston

Clear Lake H-E-B to open just ahead of New Year's Eve

H-E-B will open a location Dec. 29 at the intersection of El Dorado Boulevard and Gatebrook Drive. The location is less than three miles from the Clear Lake location at 16811 El Camino Real, Houston; the El Camino Real store will close soon, but is open as of Dec. 6. The grocer has over 340 locations throughout Texas and northeast Mexico. 281-488-1601. www.heb.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

1950s-themed restaurant Pit Row Pit Stop Diner closes in New Caney

On Dec. 1, Pit Row Pit Stop Diner—located at 19857 FM 1485, New Caney—closed its doors. The restaurant will continue to offer catering services and will be open as an event venue, but it will no longer serve food as a traditional sit-down restaurant. The 1950s-themed diner first opened in September 2020 and served American food such as burgers, chicken fried steak and milkshakes. 936-327-5110. www.facebook.com/pitrowpitstopdiner.
NEW CANEY, TX
Community Impact Houston

GUIDE: 12 ways to give back this holiday season

For those looking to help in the local community, there are several local nonprofit groups offering volunteer opportunities and accepting donations. This list is noncomprehensive. BETTER THE CITY. Freewheels Houston. Freewheels Houston is an organization that takes used, donated bikes and redistributes them to people who need them. They also...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital expands neuroscience services

Officials with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital announced in early December the expansion of its neuroscience center, including the addition of two new neurosurgeons, according to a news release. The center offers comprehensive treatment for neurological conditions and spine disorders, such as advanced stroke care and thrombectomy; ruptured aneurysms; carotid disease;...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cousins open Lyons in Lake boutique in Montgomery

Cousins Erin Wendell and Sarahbeth Wienecke opened Lyons in Lace on Nov. 26 at 15001 Walden Road, Ste. 131, Montgomery. The family-owned and -operated boutique specializes in quality clothing for men and women as well as home accents and accessories. The business also hosts live sales on its Facebook page each Monday. www.facebook.com/lyonsinlace.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kingwood Photo Lab returns to original location on W. Lake Houston Parkway

Kingwood Photo Lab—formerly located at 4003 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood—relocated back to its prior facility at 2714 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Ste. 130, Kingwood, on Dec. 3. The business, which has offered photo and printing services in the area since 1985, moved to its previous Rustic Woods Drive location after sustaining flood damage during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Kingwood Photo Lab Manager Dylan Wilson said the business was being moved back to its old location to give it better visibility and parking. Kingwood Photo Lab offers a range of services including film processing, digital printing, canvas and enlarged prints, photo restorations, memory card recoveries and film-to-digital conversions. 281-360-8998. www.kingwoodphotolab.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia Eats and Treats now open on Tamina Road

Magnolia Eats and Treats held a grand opening Dec. 4 at 32907 Tamina Road, Ste. D, Magnolia. The restaurant offers deep-fried foods, such as corn dogs, onion rings and chicken nuggets, as well as desserts such as ice cream sundaes and floats. The store also sells a variety of candy. 346-703-0927. www.facebook.com/magnoliaeatsandtreats.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fiiz Drinks now open on Spring Cypress Road

Fiiz Drinks celebrated its grand opening Dec. 4 at 9702 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 118, Spring. Owned by Matt and Jennie Strader, the specialty soda and treat shop offers a variety of beverages ranging from Italian sodas and Fiiz Freezes to frozen lemonade and fruit smoothies. To pair with its extensive beverage menu, the business also features salty snacks, such as popcorn, chips and pretzels, and desserts such as cookies and macarons. 281-203-8362. www.fiizdrinks.com.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy