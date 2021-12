The Scottish Budget is “disappointing” on pay rates for teachers, a union has said.The NASUWT said immediate measures were needed to tackle real-terms cuts to teachers’ salaries.Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said her Budget supported the Scottish Government’s commitment to recruit at least 3,500 teachers and 500 classroom assistants over the next five years.Local authorities have been given £145.5 million to ensure the sustained employment of additional teachers recruited during the pandemic.Another £200 million is going into the Scottish Attainment Challenge, the fund used to tackle the poverty-related attainment gap.Some £15 million has been invested in infrastructure designed to provide every...

