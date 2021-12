Here's your chance to see a celebrity up close and personal in Tuscaloosa. It's even better that she's a Tuscaloosa County native. Hannah Brown, known for starring in season 15 of The Bachelorette, will be back in Tuscaloosa Monday evening for a book signing. Monday evening November 29th, Hannah Brown will be at the Barnes & Noble at 1800 McFarland Blvd E Unit 200 Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 giving her fans a chance to have their copy of her new book "God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments" signed. The book signing will begin at 5p.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO