Pulling Back the Curtain on Rogers: The Musical in Hawkeye

The first episode of Hawkeye provided many treats for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially the debut of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show about the life of Steve Rogers. In the episode, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) takes his kids to see the show, which includes the instant classic, "Save the City." The song was written by Marc Shaiman (composer, lyricist) and Scott Wittman (lyricist), who are best known for creating the music and lyrics for Hairspray. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Shaiman and Wittman, and they explained why Ant-Man was featured in the song despite not being present for the Battle of New York. We also wondered how Captain America's famous line, "I can do this all day," ended up becoming common knowledge to the people in the MCU.

