Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, listen

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the road this weekend as the team plays against the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday. How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM. How can you stream the game?...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer makes decision on his future, per report

Urban Meyer is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and things aren’t going well for him in Year 1. The Jaguars are currently 2-9. If not for the disastrous season the Detroit Lions are having, Jacksonville would have the worst record in the NFL. But, according to a report...
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list. Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance...
CBS Sports

Patriots vs. Titans odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 12 NFL predictions

AFC playoff contenders will meet in Week 12 when the New England Patriots (7-4) host the Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday. Bill Belichick has the Patriots rolling again thanks in large part to a top-ranked scoring defense. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has completed over 80 percent of his passes the past two games, giving life to an offense that has struggled in the post-Tom Brady era. Tennessee, meanwhile, has been arguably the league's most resilient team, as the Titans have battled injuries and found ways to win. They finally hit a roadblock last week, however, in a loss against a struggling Houston Texans squad, and they'll be looking for a bounce-back win to stay atop the AFC standings. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.
Trevor Lawrence
New York Post

Jalen Ramsey, Trevor Lawrence in possible dirty play that ends with helmet slam

Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Ramsey became entangled in a potentially dirty play during the Rams’ 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. The Jaguars quarterback tackled L.A.’s star cornerback in the first quarter and appeared to gator roll across the 30 yard-line while holding onto Ramsey’s ankle. As the two twisted, Ramsey appeared to sit up and slam Lawrence’s helmet down on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch the NFL

The Atlanta Falcons will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Falcons are in need of a win after losing three of their last four, dropping an embarrassing goose egg to the Patriots last week where too many mistakes were made. As for the Jaguars, they will look to bounce back after losing to the 49ers last week and losing three of their last four as well.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Patriots: Time, TV schedule, how to stream online

The Tennessee Titans (8-3) will travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (7-4) in Week 12 in a matchup between two teams jockeying for the top seed in the AFC. The Titans come into this game off a loss to the Houston Texans, snapping their six-game losing streak. Tennessee currently sits atop the conference but has multiple teams nipping at their heels.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch the NFL

The Tennessee Titans will meet the New England Patriots in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The Titans fell to the Houston Texans last week and are in need of a big bounce-back game to help them continue their momentum this season. As for the Patriots, they are coming into this one on a five-game winning streak under Mac Jones but this might be a tough spot for New England today.
Tennessee Titans
1045thezone.com

Titans vs Jaguars: Week 14 Primer

After a much needed bye week, the Tennessee Titans (8-4) return to Nissan Stadium to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) in an AFC South matchup. Last week’s break came at a perfect time for a banged up football team that has already set an NFL record for players used in a single season. Coming off consecutive losses for the first time this season, this week of rest allows the Titans to reset and gear up for the homestretch of the 2021 NFL regular season.
blackandteal.com

Jaguars Game Sunday: Jaguars vs Titans odds and prediction for Week 14

The Jacksonville Jaguars achieved a milestone in Week 13 but it’s not one they should take pride in. For the tenth time in the last 11 years, they’ve lost 10 games or more in a season. It takes a high level of dysfunction to achieve this level of bad. Sure, there’s new leadership in place and they could end up turning things around but the early returns of the most recent rebuilding effort haven’t paid off.
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Make New Decision On WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans have been without star wideout Julio Jones since Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday, however, he’s expected to return to the team’s starting lineup. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans plan to activate Jones off injured reserve this Saturday....
