Bowl Season is one of the best traditions in college football. Have a great season? Get rewarded with extra practice time, a game against an opponent from another conference, and a trip for the team. I’ve been lucky enough to attend several bowl games whether the game here in Charlotte or in other states as well. It’s a great experience and while my team is a little too far from home this year to swing it, the bowl games are set and we have several North and South Carolina teams playing this holiday season. So where are your favorite teams headed? And how can you watch them all? We’ve got all the info on the Bowl Games the North and South Carolina teams are headed to!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO