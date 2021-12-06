ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheep rams volunteer to death on Massachusetts farm, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
BOLTON, Mass. — Cultivate Care Farms members are mourning the loss of longtime volunteer Kim Taylor, who died Saturday after being attacked by a sheep incorporated as a “comfort” animal on the Massachusetts property.

According to WFXT, Bolton authorities determined that Taylor, 73, was alone caring for livestock in a pen when a sheep charged at her and rammed her repeatedly.

Although there were no witnesses present, authorities believe that Taylor suffered extensive injuries in the attack before going into cardiac arrest. She died a short while later at an area hospital, the TV station reported.

The nonprofit farm provides farm-based therapy to children and adolescents, including through the use of “comfort” animals, MassLive.com reported.

Cultivate Care Farms Director Megan Moran shared the farm’s condolences on its official Facebook page and also provided a statement from Taylor’s family.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Bolton Police Department are investigating the incident, while Bolton Animal Control is working with the farm’s staff to determine how operations involving livestock should proceed, WFXT reported.

