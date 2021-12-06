ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Work week begins with downward tick in active cases

By Joseph Price
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas ticked downward on Monday. Hospitalizations, though, went up despite intensive care unit and ventilator use going down.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported there were 7,277 active cases, 388 less than recorded on Sunday.

The ADH data also showed new cases went up by 302, pushing up the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas during the pandemic to 533,658.

The Monday data also showed that the number of deaths increased by 13 to 8,752 since the pandemic began.

Currently, 452 patients are hospitalized from the virus, 20 more than on Sunday. There were 167 Arkansans in the state’s intensive care units, a decrease of 10 from the previous count, and 79 people on ventilators, four less than the previous day.

“In today’s report, hospitalizations reached the highest level since October 19th,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “While this number is concerning, we can work to prevent it from increasing. Almost 88% of COVID hospitalizations are unvaccinated, and this serves as a motivator to get vaccinated.”

In the last 24 hours, 3,407 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. This continues the trend of previous weeks where the number of vaccinations given go down on Sundays.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,457,638. The number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 331,944. The number of Arkansans receiving a COVID-19 booster is 324,460.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

