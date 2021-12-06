ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) travel to Rose City for a 10 p.m. ET game against the Portland Trail Blazers (11-13) at Moda Center. Below, we look at the Clippers vs. Trail Blazers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets.

L.A. has won just two of its past seven games (1-6 ATS) with its latest outing a 104-99 loss to the Sacramento Kings Saturday. The Clippers are 10-14 ATS and 11-13 O/U with the 13th-best net rating.

Portland has lost five of its past six games (1-5 ATS) including two straight blowout losses at home to the San Antonio Spurs (31-point margin) and the Boston Celtics (28-point margin). The Trail Blazers are 9-14-1 ATS and 12-12 O/U with the 24th-best net rating.

This is the season series finale between these two sides with the home team winning and covering the first three meetings. The Under hit in two of the first three meetings.

Clippers at Trail Blazers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Clippers -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Trail Blazers +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Clippers -3.5 (-107) | Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 215.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Clippers at Trail Blazers key injuries

Clippers

  • SF Nicolas Batum (health and safety protocols) questionable

Trail Blazers

  • SG C.J. McCollum (ribs) probable
  • SF Nassir Little (ankle) questionable
  • PG Damian Lillard (abdomen) out
  • PG Anfernee Simons (ankle) out

Clippers at Trail Blazers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 119, Trail Blazers 108

PASS with a slight “lean” to the Clippers (-155) since this is on the fringe of my price range for L.A. in this spot.

However, I’m confident enough in the Clippers against the Trail Blazers that I’ll take L.A.’s spread instead of the pricey money line.

BET the CLIPPERS -3.5 (-107) for 1 unit because L.A. owns Portland in their recent head-to-head history. The Clippers have won eight of their past nine games versus the Trail Blazers and have covered in seven of those victories.

The Trail Blazers are terrible against good defenses while the Clippers are third in defensive efficiency according to CleaningTheGlass.com. Portland is 3-7 overall with a minus-7.3 efficiency differential and minus-5.6 ATS margin versus top-10 defenses.

On top of that, the Trail Blazers have pretty much the worst 3-point defense in the Association.

Portland is dead-last in defensive 3-point percentage (CleaningTheGlass.com) and dead-last in defensive effective field goal shooting. The Clippers attempt the ninth-highest volume of 3-pointers and had the highest 3-point shooting percentage for a team ever last season.

Portland also has a strength-on-weakness edge nullified by the absence of both point guards.

The Trail Blazers have one of the most efficient pick-and-roll offenses in the league and the Clippers struggle to defend the pick-and-roll, but the absences of Lillard and Simons leave a question mark surrounding Portland’s pick-and-roll action.

Portland’s starting point guard will most likely be Dennis Smith Jr. who’s more of a G-League player than anything. L.A.’s backcourt should have a significant edge in this matchup.

Slight “LEAN” to the OVER 215.5 (-110) for a tiny wager — if at all — because I much prefer L.A.’s spread more so than the total. That said, Portland’s defense is atrocious and I think L.A. approaches 120 points in this game.

Part of the reason I’m hesitant to take the Over is that we don’t know how effective Portland’s offense will be given its injuries. However, I could see L.A. taking its foot off the gas defensively if it gets a huge lead and maybe the Trail Blazers can do their part by knocking down some jumpers.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Community Policy