On the Mat Magazine wrestling rankings .. week 2

The Abilene wrestling team opens the 2021 / 2022 pre- season ranked 7th in Class 4A. The team returns the equivalent of five returning state qualifiers from last years team. The Cowboys are led by returning State Champion, and Pre-Season #1 ranked Sophomore Tucker Cell. Along with Cell, Christopher McClanahan, Braden Wilson, Cooper Wuthnow, and Javin Welsh all return with state tournament experience. The Cowboys also return other wrestlers with experience from last year, along with some incoming freshman with talent that should help solidify the lineup. Head Coach James Stout expects the Cowboys to compete for a league title. “ We expect to be in the hunt this year. It’ll be fun but challenging, we wrestle a tough schedule , but that should help get us ready for the end of the season . said Stout. He expects both Clay Center, and Concordia to also be competing for a league title.

ABILENE, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO