Albion restaurant catches on fire, Christmas tree likely to blame
ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A Christmas tree likely caused a fire at an Albion restaurant Monday, officials say.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. at Lopez Taco House, located at 205 North Superior Street near East Michigan Avenue.
Firefighters found a fire in the front window area, the Albion Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post . They were able to quickly put it out with a fire extinguisher.
Officials determined that a small decorated Christmas tree in the window was likely to blame.
