Albion, MI

Albion restaurant catches on fire, Christmas tree likely to blame

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A Christmas tree likely caused a fire at an Albion restaurant Monday, officials say.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at Lopez Taco House, located at 205 North Superior Street near East Michigan Avenue.

Firefighters found a fire in the front window area, the Albion Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post . They were able to quickly put it out with a fire extinguisher.

Officials determined that a small decorated Christmas tree in the window was likely to blame.

