Raiders' Darren Waller: Deemed day-to-day

 5 days ago

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia labeled Waller (knee/back) as day-to-day Monday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. The day-to-day label is a...

Darren Waller doubtful for Sunday; DeSean Jackson, Josh Jacobs are questionable

The Raiders might not have three of their top offensive playmakers Sunday. Tight end Darren Waller (back/knee) is doubtful, and receiver DeSean Jackson (calf) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) are questionable. Waller played only 21 snaps against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day before leaving, and he missed all three...
Darren Waller is out for Week 13 against the Football Team

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reports that Darren Waller has been ruled out of Week 13 against Washington. Waller injured his knee in Week 12 against Dallas and could also miss the Raiders’ Week 14 game. Waller is second on the team in receiving yards with 643, yards per game with 64.3, and receptions with 53. Nobody on Las Vegas gets targetted as much as Waller, so his absence will leave a big hole in the offense. Look for Foster Moreau to try and fill the void left by Waller at the tight end position. Moreau’s three receiving touchdowns are second on the team, so that’s an added bit of offense he brings into the fold. The Raiders are third in the NFL with 3,262 passing yards, averaging the second-most passing yards per game at 296.5. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Moreau is a +122 to get more than 40+ receiving yards.
Raiders' Waller doubtful to play vs. Washington

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is doubtful for the Week 13 matchup with the Washington Football Team, head coach Rich Bisaccia announced, according to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed. Waller failed to practice Wednesday and Thursday due to back and knee injuries. The star tight end exited the...
Raiders' Foster Moreau: Likely to replace Waller

Is expected to serve as the Raiders' top tight end Sunday against Washington with Darren Waller (back/knee) listed as doubtful for the contest, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports. Waller wasn't able to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday, so barring some dramatic improvement leading up to Sunday's...
Raiders' Cory Littleton: Considered day-to-day

Littleton (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Littleton suffered a stinger during the Raiders' loss to Washington on Sunday. The linebacker played just 23 defensive snaps due to the injury, but he was still able to record six tackles during the limited playing time. Littleton's practice status this will likely determine if he will be available or not for Sunday's contest against Kansas City.
Darren Waller named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders announced today Darren Waller as the Silver and Black's nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today. As a nominee, Waller will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.
Vegas Nation Gameday Live — Raiders to face Washington without Darren Waller

The Raiders are back at Allegiant Stadium and will be without their star tight end, Darren Waller, as they look to snap Washington Football Team’s three-game winning streak. Our Vegas Nation crews give you the latest before kickoff. THE LATEST. By Ed Graney / RJ. December 5, 2021 - 7:52...
Raiders report: Injury status updates on Waller and Drake

Tuesday — Off Wednesday — Practice, 11 a.m. Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m. Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. Dec. 12 — at Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, 10 a.m. The Raiders got a chance to start their preparation for the Chiefs almost immediately after leaving the field on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
