ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Jordan Fuller: Records eight tackles

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fuller had eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 37-7 win over Jacksonville....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill considers setting Texans' single-game tackle record bittersweet

The Indianapolis Colts walloped the Houston Texans 31-0 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. In the midst of the shutout, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill etched his name into the franchise record books with a career-high 19 combined tackles. The previous record was 17 set by three different players on four different occasions, the last being linebacker Tyrell Adams on Nov. 26, 2020, in a 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
The Spun

John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
TMZ.com

Demaryius Thomas Found Dead In Shower After 911 Call For 'Cardiac Arrest'

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in the shower at around 7 PM on Thursday ... according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports. In the docs, cops say they initially responded to Thomas' Roswell, GA residence after they had received a call "in reference to a cardiac arrest."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy