Rams' Ernest Jones: Leads defense in tackles

Following the New England Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, receiver Kendrick Bourne said he’s never seen Mac Jones get rattled. Behind the league’s hottest defense, the No. 15 overall pick has led his team to a six-game winning streak after beginning the season 2-4. The Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans, who came into the game as the top seed in the AFC, in a 36-13 dominant contest. If the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Browns on Sunday night, the Patriots will be the sole leaders of the No. 1 seed in the conference heading into Week 13.
