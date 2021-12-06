ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Ernest Jones: Leads defense in tackles

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jones had nine tackles (five solo), a half-sack and a pass defensed during Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

therams.com

Ernest Jones becoming more comfortable as starter

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A wide smile broke across rookie linebacker Ernest Jones﻿' face as he thought back to pregame introductions on Sunday – his first time being introduced as a defensive starter for the Rams. "That was probably one of the best moments of my life,"...
NFL
Person
Ernest Jones
Person
Kenny Young
FanSided

LA Rams Ernest Jones is difference-maker for team’s playoff chances

Can the LA Rams ever find an inside linebacker who can play the run and the pass? Someone who just punishes anyone who enters the middle of the defense? Well, he may have arrived in the 2021 NFL Draft. You see, the defense has emphasized the role of the enforcer, that guy who makes running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers pay the price this year.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
#Jaguars#American Football
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
TMZ.com

Demaryius Thomas Found Dead In Shower After 911 Call For 'Cardiac Arrest'

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in the shower at around 7 PM on Thursday ... according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports. In the docs, cops say they initially responded to Thomas' Roswell, GA residence after they had received a call "in reference to a cardiac arrest."
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Cardinals News

The Arizona Cardinals have been the best team in the National Football League so far this season. Kliff Kingsbury’s team is about to get even better, too. Arizona announced on Thursday morning that running back Chase Edmonds has been designated to return from the injured list. This is a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne on Mac Jones' toughness: 'He never folds'

Following the New England Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, receiver Kendrick Bourne said he’s never seen Mac Jones get rattled. Behind the league’s hottest defense, the No. 15 overall pick has led his team to a six-game winning streak after beginning the season 2-4. The Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans, who came into the game as the top seed in the AFC, in a 36-13 dominant contest. If the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Browns on Sunday night, the Patriots will be the sole leaders of the No. 1 seed in the conference heading into Week 13.
NFL

