Rams' Aaron Donald: Adds to sack total

 5 days ago

Donald had five tackles (one solo), a sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's...

FanSided

Did Aaron Donald try to choke a Packers offensive lineman?

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is under fire for a replay that appears to show him choking a Packers lineman. The Packers defeated the Rams on Sunday afternoon in a test of two of the best teams in the NFC. Green Bay has separated itself from the competition in that regard, beating the Rams this past week, and the Cardinals WITH Kyler Murray.
NFL
The Spun

Kyler Murray Sends Clear Message About Aaron Donald

MVP candidate Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals are busying preparing to on three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 14. And the third-year quarterback isn’t exactly looking forward to it. When speaking with the media on Thursday, Murray...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams’ linebacker Von Miller compares himself and Aaron Donald to Kobe and Shaq

The Los Angeles Rams made waves when they acquired star linebacker Von Miller at the NFL trade deadline. A former Super Bowl MVP, Miller joined forces with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive Player of the Year. Miller spoke about himself and Donald, comparing their partnership to another famous Los Angeles duo, Lakers’ legends, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Coleman Shelton, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 13 win over Jaguars

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿, defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held postgame press conferences with local media following their 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the complementary effort from all three phases, Shelton stepping up on short notice, reaching 100 catches (Kupp) and more.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Donald News

NFL fans aren’t very happy with the fine amount for Los Angeles Rams standout pass rusher Aaron Donald. On Saturday, the league reportedly announced that the Rams standout defensive lineman has been fined roughly $10K for putting his hand on the neck of a Packers player. “The NFL fined Rams...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams’ Aaron Donald sounds off on stopping Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has revealed how he and his Los Angeles Rams teammates will be approaching their next game against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams lost to the Arizona team earlier this season, and Donald talked up the stakes of the game when speaking to reporters on Friday (via NBC Sports):
NFL
therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Kyler Murray and Cardinals offense, adjustments from first matchup

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing the approaching to defending quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense, making adjustments from the first meeting between the two teams, and more.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL

