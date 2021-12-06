Rams' Aaron Donald: Adds to sack total

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has received a fine of $10,300 from the NFL for choking Lucas Patrick of the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move was deemed unnecessary roughness, though Donald was not flagged for it during the game. Donald is known for...
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is under fire for a replay that appears to show him choking a Packers lineman. The Packers defeated the Rams on Sunday afternoon in a test of two of the best teams in the NFC. Green Bay has separated itself from the competition in that regard, beating the Rams this past week, and the Cardinals WITH Kyler Murray.
MVP candidate Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals are busying preparing to on three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 14. And the third-year quarterback isn’t exactly looking forward to it. When speaking with the media on Thursday, Murray...
Leonard Floyd has been an excellent complement to Aaron Donald since the Rams signed him in 2020. But even with Floyd and Donald on the same defensive front, the Rams saw room for their pass rush to get even better. That’s why they brought in Von Miller, acquiring him from...
The Los Angeles Rams made waves when they acquired star linebacker Von Miller at the NFL trade deadline. A former Super Bowl MVP, Miller joined forces with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive Player of the Year. Miller spoke about himself and Donald, comparing their partnership to another famous Los Angeles duo, Lakers’ legends, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing what they've seen out of Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Rams running back Sony Michel, and more. Here are some of the...
The NFL officially punished Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for choking Packers lineman Lucas Patrick during Week 12’s game. A flag wasn’t thrown on the field, but that didn’t mean the NFL missed Aaron Donald choking another player last weekend. Donald was caught in literal 4K by FOX’s cameras choking...
Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons has made a huge name for himself early in his NFL career, with his latest achievement seeing him leapfrog Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and others as the league’s best pass rusher on Pro Football Focus.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held postgame press conferences with local media following their 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the complementary effort from all three phases, Shelton stepping up on short notice, reaching 100 catches (Kupp) and more.
NFL fans aren’t very happy with the fine amount for Los Angeles Rams standout pass rusher Aaron Donald. On Saturday, the league reportedly announced that the Rams standout defensive lineman has been fined roughly $10K for putting his hand on the neck of a Packers player. “The NFL fined Rams...
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has revealed how he and his Los Angeles Rams teammates will be approaching their next game against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams lost to the Arizona team earlier this season, and Donald talked up the stakes of the game when speaking to reporters on Friday (via NBC Sports):
The Los Angeles Rams' pass rush includes arguably the most fierce group upfront than any team in the NFL. With the likes of Leonard Floyd and future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald and Von Miller, all lining up alongside one another, opposing team's offenses have to specifically game plan to minimize their efforts in the pressure they provide on quarterbacks.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing the approaching to defending quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense, making adjustments from the first meeting between the two teams, and more.
The Week 14 "Monday Night Football" matchup of the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will greatly affect the NFC postseason picture, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald says the Rams are preparing like it's a game in January. "I feel like it’s a playoff game, so that’s how we got...
