Rep. Nunes retiring from Congress to lead Trump’s new media organization

By Editorials
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican who was one of the first lawmakers to openly doubt the Russia-collusion story and became a vocal defender of then-President Trump, is retiring from Congress to lead Mr. Trump’s new media organization, the company announced Monday. Trump Media & Technology Group said Mr....

www.washingtontimes.com

