Public Health

Hundreds of Ochsner Employees Fired For Not Being COVID Vaccinated

By Gary McCoy
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things just got real for a number of workers at Ochsner Health in Louisiana and Mississippi as they apparently stood their ground on the current COVID vaccine dilemma and have been fired for not conforming with the healthcare giant's COVID-19 vaccination policy. In an article from the Louisiana Radio...

donaldsonvillechief.com

Ochsner Health: Nearly 99 percent of employees in compliance with vaccine policy, some 280 leaving

Ochsner Health announced nearly 99 percent of its employees in Louisiana and Mississippi have been in compliance with the system's COVID-19 vaccination policy, while about 280 employees "will leave the organization." According to a news release, nearly 30,000 employees have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series or have an approved medical...
cwcolumbus.com

OhioHealth 'pausing timeline' on COVID vaccine mandate for employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of OhioHealth employees were pushing to get a medical and religious exemption for the mandated COVID vaccine. However, a number of them were denied. According to OhioHealth, the 35,000 employees had to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or they could face termination. But Monday, the health care system said they are “pausing the timeline.”
ncpoliticalnews.com

DHHS employee fired over vaccine mandate, despite natural immunity

An employee of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services who was fired for not getting a COVID vaccine is speaking out. Kendall Klett, an asbestos inspector and environmental expert, says she received notice of her termination on Friday after a back-and-forth battle with her chain of command at DHHS over her vaccine status and the department’s testing requirements. Klett provided studies that argue her 2020 COVID infection provides natural immunity equal to or greater than that of a synthetic vaccine, and she does not pose a risk to others.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
WESH

AdventHealth suspends COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth will no longer require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital made the announcement after a federal court ruled the federal government couldn't enforce such mandates. In a statement released by AdventHealth, the hospital says it will no longer mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees...
Omicron Variant Case Is Now Reported in Louisiana

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is now in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting the first probable case in the state. Omicron Variant Discovered in One Metro Area in Louisiana. A person from Region 1 in the New Orleans area is battling the new strain....
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

