Don’t Let Holiday Light Displays Be A Driving Distraction

(Undated) — Triple-A-Iowa spokeswoman, Meredith Mitts, says if you’ll be making the rounds to check out Christmas light displays, remember to follow the rules of the road. She says don’t stop on the street to take selfies — and be aware there may be a little bit more traffic to view the show. Mitts says remain focused on driving on the road and if you want to enjoy the lights, make sure you find a place where you can safely pull over to view them. She says you can get into an accident if you get distracted by the lights and aren’t paying attention to the traffic and pedestrians who might be in the area.