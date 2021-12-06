CEO Retires From One of the Fastest Growing Credit Unions in U.S.

The Search Committee is currently seeking candidates for the position of President & CEO of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. The ideal candidate for this position will be an experienced and passionate leader who has a successful track record of strategic planning, management, forecasting and budgeting, with fundraising experience preferred. The candidate will be a creative thinker with the ability to develop strategies and programs in a transformative way. The individual must also be a masterful and inclusive communicator, acting as the organization’s lead spokesperson to communicate the value of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce’s mission and bring together diverse groups of businesses, community leaders, donors, volunteers, and others to fulfill that mission. View the full job description here: https://www.lakelandchamber.com/president-ceo/ To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected] Applications should be submitted by December 17, 2021, at 5:00 pm.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO