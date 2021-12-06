ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

CEO Retires From One of the Fastest Growing Credit Unions in U.S.

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDFLORIDA, a Florida-based credit union, announces that D. Kevin Jones, the long-term CEO, has elected to retire. Mr. Jones, who recently celebrated his 65th birthday, has served the Credit Union’s membership since 1992. For nearly 30 years and half his life, Jones has grown the Credit Union from $100...

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Chamber President & CEO Job Search

The Search Committee is currently seeking candidates for the position of President & CEO of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. The ideal candidate for this position will be an experienced and passionate leader who has a successful track record of strategic planning, management, forecasting and budgeting, with fundraising experience preferred. The candidate will be a creative thinker with the ability to develop strategies and programs in a transformative way. The individual must also be a masterful and inclusive communicator, acting as the organization’s lead spokesperson to communicate the value of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce’s mission and bring together diverse groups of businesses, community leaders, donors, volunteers, and others to fulfill that mission. View the full job description here: https://www.lakelandchamber.com/president-ceo/ To apply, submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected] Applications should be submitted by December 17, 2021, at 5:00 pm.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy