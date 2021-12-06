ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

My Turn: Fully present for Christmas

Recorder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Today reported a Santa Claus shortage story that was picked up by TV news. A combination of COVID-19 fears and actual Santa losses to the pandemic are no joke. Christmas is Scrooge, at last, finding joy and sharing warm feelings. Sorry, Faux News, liberals will be out there saying “Merry...

www.recorder.com

12newsnow.com

Yes, there is a Santa shortage for the 2021 Christmas season

One of the annual Christmas traditions for families with young children is a visit with Santa Claus. It’s a moment many kids look forward to every year, as satirically depicted (or maybe not so satirically) in the film “A Christmas Story.”. But recent headlines from The Washington Post to Fox...
FESTIVAL
Longview News-Journal

Stallard: My first Christmas miracle

Editor’s note: This column first was published Dec. 13, 2008. I’ve seen it written that a man’s life plays out in three phases. Phase I: I believe in Santa Claus. Phase II: I don’t believe in Santa Claus. Phase III: I am Santa Claus. Phases II and III came a...
RELIGION
boulderjewishnews.org

My Hanukkah Present

I bought myself a Hanukkah present from Boulder Book Store (I do love to support our wonderful locally owned businesses!) of the magnificent two volume set recently published by Paul McCartney called “The Lyrics: 1956 – Present.” It has the words to every song Paul has ever written, with the very personal and compelling stories behind them. In the introduction to the book, Sir Paul tells a story, which he also told in the wonderful interview with Fresh Air’s Terry Gross, which has really caught my attention this Hanukkah.
BOULDER, CO
riverheadlocal

This Christmas season, it’s more important than ever to light up the darkness

Last year at this time I was running back and forth to NYU with my daughter Johanna who was struggling with symptoms of a shunt malfunction. While I was grateful it was December 2020 and not March 2020, it was still a struggle to deal with the emergency room, surgeries, and hospitalizations in the midst of a pandemic. Three brain surgeries later, we arrived home on Christmas Day to a house filled with festivity and light. By the grace of God, we were able to celebrate the Christmas season at home.
FESTIVAL
Wicked Local

Daniel Webster Christmas Show House returns with fully decked halls

A Marshfield holiday tradition returns this year at the Daniel Webster Estate, where the halls are fully decked for the Christmas Designer Show House, opening Friday, Dec. 3. After cancelling last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those designers scheduled for last year have mostly returned to decorate this year, along with four new ones.
MARSHFIELD, MA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

My Adult Christmas List

As much as this season is supposed to be “the most wonderful time of the year,” it can also be quite stressful. This time of year can be a strain on your emotions, mentality, and your wallet. We go out of our way to buy presents for those in our lives to show that we care, and may rip our hair out trying to determine what the perfect gift might be. I’ve gone to the mall many times not sure what to get family and friends for the holidays, and pray that something pops out at me. That, or we think we know what the perfect gift would be, but you can’t get it anywhere, not even online. And finally, when you present your gift, you hope that it doesn’t miss the mark, or that someone else did not get them the same thing.
LIFESTYLE
wobm.com

My Favorite Christmas Movies

They are everywhere…the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Netflix and others. Christmas movie season is in full swing and so is the debate about the best ones…actually it’s not a debate that can be won because it’s just a matter of opinion. With that said here are my ten favorites in no particular order.
MOVIES
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: A brief history of Christmas trees

The history of Christmas trees can be loosely traced to ancient Rome and Egypt and was brought to North America during colonial times. Today, Christmas trees are grown and sold seasonally in all 50 states, but long before the birth of Christ and the Christmas tradition, evergreens have held a special meaning for people during the winter months.
GERMANY
romper.com

30 ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Quotes To Fill You With Holiday Nostalgia

Every family has its own Christmas traditions, and one tradition in my home has always been to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas. I know my family is just one of millions with this tradition, and I am by no means the only person who can sneak A Charlie Brown Christmas quotes off the top of my head in everyday conversation (whether it’s the holiday season or not). There is just something about Charlie, Sally, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang that is so endearing.
ENTERTAINMENT
thereader.com

A Triumphant Return for “Christmas In My Heart”

It seems like an unusually long year ago when Camille Metoyer Moten was singing her Christmas in My Heart concert online after a spike in pandemic hospitalizations cancelled the live performances. Now she’s back in person with friends singing along at the Omaha Community Playhouse, backed by a super-smooth four-man...
OMAHA, NE
oakpark.com

‘Christmas with Elvis’ was my pandemic project

That’s me, too. I’m a sucker for holiday lights, frosted cookies, and the smell of a Douglas fir Christmas tree in the corner of my Oak Park living room. So when my editor called to ask if I wanted to write a Christmas book about Elvis, it was impossible to say no.
OAK PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
seattlemet.com

Goodbye to My Jewish Christmas

MY favorite Christmas ornament was a white plastic globe, inside which a tiny Snoopy skis down a mini mountain, Woodstock looking on from his doghouse perch. I made sure it stayed front and center, despite my mother’s attempts to class up our tree with gold ribbons and Victorian bulbs. With a fire burning in the woodstove, John Denver and the Muppets warbling “Silent Night,” we could have been any American family.
SEATTLE, WA
thechronicle-news.com

Trinidad turns out to welcome Christmas

An enthusiastic crowd of area residents, including yuletide carolers, Santa’s helpers, decked out floats and jolly old Saint Nicholas himself, turned out over the Thanksgiving weekend to welcome the coming Christmas season. The festivities began with the annual Christmas tree lighting in City Hall Park on Friday evening, Nov. 26 and concluded with the traditional Christmas Parade down Main Street on Saturday night, Nov. 27.
TRINIDAD, CO
homecrux.com

Christmas Decoration Ideas 2021 – DIY Crafts & Gifts

It won’t be long before Santa makes his way down your chimney. Start the most beautiful day of the year with beautiful Christmas decoration ideas and gifts, because Christmas is all about twinkling lights and back-to-back parties. Come spread good cheers and bid adieu to the holiday season in high spirits.
HOME & GARDEN
Times Gazette

Christmas traditions: Calendars, luminaries

Some Americans and people all over the world use Advent calendars as part of their Christmas traditions. Advent is derived from the Latin phrase “arrival” or “coming toward.” Advent calendars are a way to count down the days till the celebration of the birth of Christ or Christmas Day. German...
RELIGION

