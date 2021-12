The parent company of Boots is reportedly considering putting the pharmacy chain on the market next year.US retail giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is lining up advisers from Goldman Sachs to explore a potential sale of the pharmacy, according to Sky News.The PA news agency understands that a potential valuation of the business would be £10 billion.However, the process is thought to be solely exploratory and may not lead to the sale of the 172-year-old firm.In a statement, WBA said that while it does not comment on speculation, it was “accurate” that the company had announced a “renewed set of...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO