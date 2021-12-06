ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS reminds Americans to get their flu shot during NIVW

By Chain Drug Review
Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health marks National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW) (December 5-11) by reminding everyone that it’s not too late to get a flu shot. As the country continues the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a flu shot remains the most effective way to protect against seasonal flu and is...

