ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Federal jury convicts Tulsa man of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdTR3_0dFd3JnL00
Northern District of Oklahoma Federal jury convicted a Tulsa man of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12.

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12.

On Friday, Dec. 3, a federal jury found Edward Joseph Parson, 31, guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

“Edward Parson repeatedly sexually abused a young child. He preyed upon the vulnerable child left in his care and then exploited her fear to hide his crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

“His attempts to intimidate the victim into silence ultimately failed, and she spoke out three years ago,” Johnson continued. “With the support of family, DHS workers, interviewers and counselors, she was able to bravely continue to speak out against him, even in the face of enormous pressure at trial.”

Presumed to begin in 2017 and continued through most of 2018, Parson repeatedly sexually abused the minor victim who was under the age of twelve. The child eventually disclosed this to several adults.

Unfortunately, the first adults she trusted tried to silence her. Five months later, when she was safely placed with supportive caregivers, she disclosed a portion of the abuse again.

That time, her new caregivers called the authorities. As the jury heard from a child abuse expert, children often do not disclose sexual abuse immediately. When children do disclose, they frequently disclose in pieces over time as they become more comfortable and as they are met with acceptance and support.

The minor victim was then interviewed by child specialists at the Children’s Advocacy Center. During those interviews, she disclosed multiple instances of physical abuse and extensive sexual abuse.

“Stopping predators like Mr. Parson is why the FBI works tirelessly with our partners. We are grateful for the conviction of someone who would target our most vulnerable population,” said Rebecca Day, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Oklahoma City.

The defendant is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The victim is also a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Miss Lynch
4d ago

Prayers for this Little Girl 🙏 Sending Positive Vibes and Future Success 🤞... and Great Caregiver for listening to her 🤗

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: What's behind 'sordid' evidence at Potter trial?

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — After prosecutors spent nearly a day reconstructing the moments after a suburban Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, one of her attorneys had heard enough. Paul Engh asked for a mistrial, decrying the "sordid pictures" that he said were irrelevant and were shown repeatedly to inflame the jury's sympathies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California man who sold $1M of forged art gets 3-year term

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A Southern California man who sold $1.1 million in forged art was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jason Harrington, 38, of Escondido, was sentenced in San Diego after pleading guilty to wire fraud earlier this year, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy