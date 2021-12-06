ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Joining forces with Deloitte to tackle wicked problems

vt.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs artificial intelligence (AI) permeates more of daily life — from online searches to hiring decisions to medical diagnoses — it generates greater social and scientific challenges than it ever resolves. How do scientists keep bias from creeping into AI algorithms, for instance? How do they build an AI pipeline that...

vtx.vt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
outsourcing-pharma.com

Deloitte, PhRMA join forces on clinical trial diversity report

The organizations have issued an in-depth look on issues impacting inclusivity, why change is needed, and potential solutions for increasing trial diversity. Improving representation in clinical research is a goal many sites and sponsors share. Still, many questions remain as to how best to achieve that aim. Recently representatives from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
vt.edu

Virginia Tech announces leadership promotion and structural changes to further accelerate research growth

Virginia Tech has announced several organizational changes to further accelerate progress toward the university’s goal of being recognized as a top-100 global research university. These include promoting chief research and innovation officer Dan Sui to senior vice president and shifting responsibility for the Office of the Vice President for Strategic Alliances to the Office of Research and Innovation.
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Collaboration advances legged robot research on Virginia Tech construction sites

Robotic dogs can dance in front of packed stadiums and crowds, but how do they perform on construction sites?. A yearlong Virginia Tech investigation with industry sponsor and alumni-founded Procon Consulting aimed to answer that question, exploring the applications of using robots — in this case, Spot, Boston Dynamics’ mobile robot dog — to monitor progress on university capital construction sites.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Ai#The College Of Science#Deloitte Consulting Llp
Dark Reading

Logiq.ai Tackles Observability Problem With LogFlow

Data management and analytics startup Logiq.ai has launched LogFlow, an "observability data pipeline as a service," aimed at security teams. A data pipeline refers to all the steps associated with moving data from on-premises systems to the cloud - from copying data, moving it across systems, and reformatting or joining with other data sources - in an automated and reliable way. However, the complexity of technologies being used to collect, store, aggregate, and visualize data has made it difficult to maintain data quality and integrity. Data downtime, which refers to periods of time when data is partial, erroneous, missing, or otherwise inaccurate, is a big problem for organizations as data systems become more complex. Observability refers to the monitoring, tracking, and triaging of incidents to prevent downtime.
SOFTWARE
coinspeaker.com

Taking IoT Into the Future: Cartesi Joins Forces with IoTeX

With an upcoming Ideathon for Dutch Blockchain Week, the collaboration will provide innovative IoT services with all the safety and security benefits of blockchain technology. This year has seen the near infinite applications of blockchain technology continue to positively impact the world and the thousands of businesses within it, with growth in the industry not set to pause anytime soon. Supply chain, hospitality, medical data, payment systems and more already benefit greatly from updated and decentralized systems; the blockchain devices market in particular is expected to grow to over $2,459 million by 2026; a CAGR of 38.5%.
TECHNOLOGY
nationaldefensemagazine.org

I/ITSEC NEWS: Air Force Tackles Cyber Challenges with 'SCARS' Program

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Air Force is working to better protect its fleet of simulators from cyber attacks and intrusions through a new set of key requirements and standards, officials said Nov. 30. The simulator common architecture requirements and standards, or SCARS, program, is the service's first step in creating...
ORLANDO, FL
wsu.edu

NSF grant tackles Arctic data problem

Jia Yu, assistant professor in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Maryland has received a $1.25 million National Science Foundation grant to develop a data platform that will help researchers who are studying the vast and poorly understood Arctic to better manage their data.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
vt.edu

Modernization of Blogs@VT platform requires user action to save content

The Blogs@VT WordPress blogging platform is scheduled for replacement in spring 2022 in order to bring it into compliance with modern security requirements. The new Blogs@VT platform, located at blogs.tlos.vt.edu, will continue to provide WordPress services, including a collection of popular themes and plugins, to faculty and students for course- and degree-related activities. The new platform will require all users to authenticate using Virginia Tech’s single sign-on (SSO) service.
INTERNET
vt.edu

School of Education doctoral student receives prestigious internship

Rebecca Clark-Stallkamp, a doctoral candidate in the Instructional Design and Technology program of the Virginia Tech School of Education, has been named the Earl F. Strohbehn Intern for 2021–22 by the Association for Educational Communications and Technology. Each year the association offers the Strohbehn, the Cochran, and the Johnson...
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Upcoming events and activities at Virginia Tech

Below is a sampling of activities coming up this weekend into next week. Be sure to check GobblerConnect for additional activities, and don't forget to wear your mask in the necessary or required settings. And heading into finals week, Student Affairs has compiled an extensive list of study locations, extended...
VIRGINIA STATE
vt.edu

New research makes waves tackling the future of tsunami monitoring and modeling

The coastal zone is home to over a billion people. Rising sea levels are already impacting coastal residents and aggravating existing coastal hazards, such as flooding during high tides and storm surges. However, new research by Assistant Professor Tina Dura and Professor Robert Weiss in the College of Science's Department...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Students show off computer science projects to tackle community problems

INDIANAPOLIS — Teams of students were able to show off how they would solve problems in their communities during a showcase Wednesday morning. The Nextech CSforGood showcase showcases how computer science can help the community. This comes as Indiana schools are now required to offer computer science classes. During the showcase, students showed off the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vt.edu

iTHRIV grants target obesity among Latinx youth, hepatitis C

The integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia, or iTHRIV, a National Institutes of Health-funded Clinical and Translational Science Award hub, has awarded almost $80,000 in seed funding to two community-focused projects. The seed grant program is part of iTHRIV’s goal to promote translational science that bridges the gap between...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
vt.edu

Class of 2021: Geography graduate sees a bridge between science and design

For senior Olivia Snow, studying geography means having the opportunity to think about the world through a range of perspectives. “Geography really encompasses a lot of different specialties,” said Snow, a senior in the College of Natural Resources and Environment. “You have the science and data information side of it, but then there is an anthropology aspect with human geography, and with cartography there’s even an artistic and design component. And it is applicable to so many fields, from urban planning to meteorology to national security.”
EDUCATION
vt.edu

Knockin’ at history’s door

Harry Dorn doesn’t know the exact date, but he knows it was 1998. Dorn, a professor of chemistry in the Virginia Tech College of Science, was in his lab when his friend Jay Stipes called. “You have to get over here as quickly as possible,” Stipes told him. Stipes, a...
COLLEGES
vt.edu

Spin e-scooter riders: Share feedback in VTTI survey

Spin e-scooter riders on the Virginia Tech Blacksburg campus are encouraged to share their feedback in a quick survey led by Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI), in collaboration with Ford and Spin. Responses will be part of an ongoing research project to examine how users ride e-scooters and will help...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy