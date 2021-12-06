Joining forces with Deloitte to tackle wicked problems

Data management and analytics startup Logiq.ai has launched LogFlow, an "observability data pipeline as a service," aimed at security teams. A data pipeline refers to all the steps associated with moving data from on-premises systems to the cloud - from copying data, moving it across systems, and reformatting or joining with other data sources - in an automated and reliable way. However, the complexity of technologies being used to collect, store, aggregate, and visualize data has made it difficult to maintain data quality and integrity. Data downtime, which refers to periods of time when data is partial, erroneous, missing, or otherwise inaccurate, is a big problem for organizations as data systems become more complex. Observability refers to the monitoring, tracking, and triaging of incidents to prevent downtime.

