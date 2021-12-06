ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Manchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round.

There will be three all-Premier League ties played between January 7 and 10.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five eye-catching contests.

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Steven Gerrard takes Aston Villa to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round (PA) (PA Wire)

Gerrard will return to Old Trafford for the first time since his playing days (Jonathan Brady/PA)It will be a first match against his former rivals for former Liverpool player and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. The all-Premier League tie will also be the first meeting in the cup since 2008, when goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney gave United a 2-0 victory. It will be Gerrard’s first match as a manager in the competition.

Chelsea v Chesterfield

One of only five non-league clubs left in the FA Cup, Chesterfield, will travel to Stamford Bridge to play last-season’s runners up in the third round. Chelsea have not played the Spireites since a 3-0 defeat in 1950, and the meeting is sure to be a lucrative meeting for the National League leaders.

West Ham v Leeds

David Moyes’ high-flying West Ham drew Leeds in what will be the first of two back to back matches between the clubs. The West Yorkshire club will already travel south a week later on January 16, but will now also have to make the same journey a week before.

Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury earned a replay when they drew Liverpool in the fourth round last year (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

In last year’s competition Shrewsbury fought back from two goals behind to earn a fourth-round replay at Anfield. Josh Cummings struck twice in the space of 10 minutes to earn a memorable draw. In Liverpool, the Reds’ youngest-ever starting line-up beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in a game which took place during the inaugural Premier League winter break.

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Millwall have not played their south London rivals since the 2012-13 season, when both matches ended in draws. While on the pitch it may not seem like the biggest tie, it will certainly be one for the fans, who will be meeting in the FA Cup for the first time since 1985.

