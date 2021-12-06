DC Health making house calls for pediatric vaccinations
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s easier than ever before to get your child a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, D.C.
Starting Monday, DC Health is now making vaccination house calls in an effort to get its 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated against COVID-19.Montgomery County pushing boosters, child vaccinations ahead of suspected surge
They will also vaccinate anyone else in the home who is eligible and looking to start their series of shots, get their second dose or get a booster.
All you have to do to make an at-home appointment is call DC Health at 1-855-363-0333.
