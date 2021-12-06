DC Health making house calls for pediatric vaccinations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s easier than ever before to get your child a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington, D.C.

Starting Monday, DC Health is now making vaccination house calls in an effort to get its 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated against COVID-19.

They will also vaccinate anyone else in the home who is eligible and looking to start their series of shots, get their second dose or get a booster.

All you have to do to make an at-home appointment is call DC Health at 1-855-363-0333.

