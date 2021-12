This past week, the National Weather Service started warning us that a storm was coming our way. Storms hit us all the time and as the person who has reported on almost every storm for this station for the past ten years, I didn't think much about it. But I started changing my mind when the NWS started using words like "supercell" and reported that conditions were like 2014 and 2017 when the area saw F3 and F4 tornadoes. I was so concerned I asked my mom and pops, who live in between Owensboro and Hartford, KY to come stay with us overnight. I am so glad I did because a tornado ripped through about five miles from their home.

14 HOURS AGO