Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is one of the largest firms in the world, is known for being a trendsetter, and tends to outperform its peers. And while they no longer wish to be thought of as a Magic Circle firm, even they have to know it’s one of those “The Artist Formerly Known As Prince” sort of deals. That said, I’ll try to keep their intent in mind as I share with you their new bonus table.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO