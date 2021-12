A 22-year-old worker died after a forklift ran into him at a distribution center in North Carolina, officials said. Dereck Rafael Carrero of Hope Mills was on the job when he was filling an order on Saturday, Dec. 4, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. While he was in an aisle to pick out a product, deputies said Carrero “was struck by a high reach motorized forklift driven by another employee.”

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO