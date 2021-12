Brick officials have announced two forthcoming projects in town that will improve residents’ streets – one focusing on drainage and one on milling and paving. First, the township council awarded a $506,313 contract to Earle Asphalt for the repaving of a neighborhood in the northern portion of the township. The project will include milling and roadway resurfacing on S. Lake Drive, W. Lake Drive, Beth Avenue, Kelly Avenue and Rose Avenue. All of the streets are located off Maple Avenue in the Herbertsville section.

