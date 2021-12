Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to seven years, subject to parts availability. Introduced in September 2014, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were two of the most popular smartphones that Apple has ever sold, with the devices featuring larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays that customers had long desired. While the iPhone 6 Plus was discontinued in 2016, the smaller iPhone 6 remained available through select retailers in select regions until at least 2018 and will not become a vintage product until later.

