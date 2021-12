Some unintended generosity led to Monday night’s visiting Pittsburgh Penguins donating two-thirds of one of the Kraken’s better forward lines of late. Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann both spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and have been reunited on a line with center Morgan Geekie the past four games. During the three games before Monday’s, the trio had outscored opponents 2-0, outshot them 24-17 and out-chanced them 18-11 in even-strength situations according to the Natural Stat Trick advanced analytics website.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO