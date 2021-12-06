Donations Needed for ABC Program in Mesa

Lead Donations to the ABC A Better Community utility donation program help thousands of people in need during the holiday season and year-round. Visit mesaaz.gov/abc to enroll

Mesa residents can make a better community by helping people in need during the holiday season and year-round. They are encouraged to give to the ABC: A Better Community utility donation program, which provides shelter, meals and other essential services to Mesa children, families and seniors facing challenges. For the 21/22 fiscal year, the City has allocated ABC grant money to three non-profit agencies:

Maggie’s Place – Shelter services at Hannah’s House

Teen Lifeline – Crisis services

United Food Bank – Emergency & Supplemental Food Assistance (E&SFA) Program

During the past year, ABC donations helped Mesa non-profit organizations provide the following services:

Provided 5,411 children with food bags on the weekends

Provided and delivered 48,141 meals to 513 seniors

Provided free tax preparation services to 7,760 individuals and families

Provided crisis services to at-risk teens by answering 20,305 crisis calls and text messages

Provided 24,723 households by distributing more than 23,282,575 pounds of food

Donating to ABC is easy. City utility customers can contribute by automatically donating money with their monthly utility bill payment. Visit www.mesaaz.gov/abc to enroll. You can also enroll by calling City of Mesa Customer Service at (480) 644-2221. This allows you to add a donation of five dollars per month or any amount of your choice. You can also round up on the dollar on your utility bill or contribute a one-time amount. Donations are tax deductible.

If you are not a utility customer, you can still donate. Just send a check to City of Mesa Customer Service, P.O. Box 1466, Mesa, AZ 85211-1466 and write “ABC: A Better Community” in the memo area.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

kevin.christopher@mesaaz.gov