ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Donations Needed for ABC Program in Mesa

Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 5 days ago
  • Lead Donations to the ABC A Better Community utility donation program help thousands of people in need during the holiday season and year-round. Visit mesaaz.gov/abc to enroll

Mesa residents can make a better community by helping people in need during the holiday season and year-round. They are encouraged to give to the ABC: A Better Community utility donation program, which provides shelter, meals and other essential services to Mesa children, families and seniors facing challenges. For the 21/22 fiscal year, the City has allocated ABC grant money to three non-profit agencies:

Maggie’s Place – Shelter services at Hannah’s House

Teen Lifeline – Crisis services

United Food Bank – Emergency & Supplemental Food Assistance (E&SFA) Program

During the past year, ABC donations helped Mesa non-profit organizations provide the following services:

Provided 5,411 children with food bags on the weekends

Provided and delivered 48,141 meals to 513 seniors

Provided free tax preparation services to 7,760 individuals and families

Provided crisis services to at-risk teens by answering 20,305 crisis calls and text messages

Provided 24,723 households by distributing more than 23,282,575 pounds of food

Donating to ABC is easy. City utility customers can contribute by automatically donating money with their monthly utility bill payment. Visit www.mesaaz.gov/abc to enroll. You can also enroll by calling City of Mesa Customer Service at (480) 644-2221. This allows you to add a donation of five dollars per month or any amount of your choice. You can also round up on the dollar on your utility bill or contribute a one-time amount. Donations are tax deductible.

If you are not a utility customer, you can still donate. Just send a check to City of Mesa Customer Service, P.O. Box 1466, Mesa, AZ 85211-1466 and write “ABC: A Better Community” in the memo area.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

kevin.christopher@mesaaz.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Society
Fox News

Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

Bryce Young didn't just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Bill#Charity#Abc Program#Lead Donations#Mesaaz Gov Abc#Mesa Children#Hannah#United Food Bank#Mesa Non Profit#P O Box 1466#Better Community
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

67
Followers
234
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

Comments / 0

Community Policy