Travis Landon Barker was born Nov. 14, 1975 and has found fame not only as the drummer in Blink-182, but with a variety of other projects and also as a producer . Born to Randy and Gloria Barker in Fontana, Calif., Travis is the youngest of three kids, and the only boy. His mom gave young Travis his first drum kit at 4-years-old and he started lessons at 5. He had that same kit until he was 15. Sadly, Gloria Barker died as Travis was beginning high school. Before she passed, she told him to keep playing music and follow his dreams. Obviously, he took her advice.

