Congress & Courts

Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The body of the late Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday...

kdwn.com

KDWN

Dole honored at National Cathedral, World War II memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is being honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government. Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried into the sanctuary by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin, looked on. Joining President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were top leaders of Congress at the invitation-only ceremony along with former Vice President Mike Pence and actor Tom Hanks and former President Bill Clinton, who beat Dole to win reelection as president in 1996. Dole’s casket will later travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public “celebration of life.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party. "As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Friday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KANSAS STATE
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
iheart.com

Bob Dole Remembered As A 'Genuine Hero,' 'Patriot' During Funeral

Former Senator Bob Dole was honored by his friends, family, and former colleagues during a funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Friday (December 10). Dole died in his sleep over the weekend at the age of 89. President Joe Biden eulogized the former Senate Majority Leader and recalled how he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLOX

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital. It was an invite-only service for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Bob Dole
AFP

Staffer allowed into US Capitol complex with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed to move freely inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen" after the staffer had passed though security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Sen#Ap#Republican#Americans
KDWN

Memorable moments from Bob Dole’s life and political career

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole’s political career began in 1950 with election to the Kansas Legislature. It officially ended nearly five decades later, one step short of the White House. Dole kept working into his 90s for the causes he cherished, and fellow veterans were also close to his heart. Dole’s wife, Elizabeth, says Dole died early Sunday at age 98. As a college student, Dole had planned to be a doctor. Then World War II changed his life’s direction. He nearly died from injuries sustained as a second lieutenant leading an assault on German forces. Dole returned to college, earned a law degree and was elected county attorney.
POLITICS
The Tuscaloosa News

AT LARGE: Democrats face tough, but not impossible, task in midterm elections

With polls chronically underwater and the tides of history seemingly against them, Democrats appear destined to lose control of Congress in next year's midterm elections. The party that prevailed in the previous presidential election almost always loses seats in the next election. Right now, the Democrats have a scant eight-seat majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
POTUS
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

