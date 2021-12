Oregon has approached UCLA's decision-makers and asked for permission to talk with Chip Kelly about potentially replacing Mario Cristobal, according to a report by The Oregonian's John Canzano. Cristobal stunned Oregon when he left for Miami. Kelly dominated for the Ducks and led them to a national championship appearance in 2010. Bringing Kelly back could certainly soften the blow of losing Cristobal. But Kelly has also reinvigorated the UCLA program. The Bruins sit at 8-4 overall and are set to play NC State in the Holiday Bowl. College football insider Bruce Feldman believes that a reunion between Oregon and Kelly isn’t a far-fetched idea.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO