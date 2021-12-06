New Jersey Devils Shouldn’t Fire Lindy Ruff At All

The New Jersey Devils had a good start to the season in October. This past month of November would be tougher on paper. There were more games; 14 on the schedule and 13 played with one game re-scheduled into December due to the NHL postponing three Ottawa games. There were more games on the road. After playing six out of seven in New Jersey during October, the Devils would be on the road for seven games out of the thirteen games that they did play in November. The competition would be tougher on paper with two games against Florida home and away, a road game against Tampa Bay, matchups against Minnesota and Boston, a road game against Our Hated Rivals, and a trip through three California teams that have exceeded expectations. November would reveal more about how good the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils really could be.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO